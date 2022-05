F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (OSEAC) announced today the following assignment:

Navy Master Chief David L. Isom, currently assigned as the command senior enlisted leader, Special Operations Command Pacific, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, was selected to replace Fleet Master Chief James Honea as the command senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.