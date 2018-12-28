Commander Qaisari released from NDS custody: Junbish

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Junbish-i-Milli Islami party on Friday confirmed militia commander Nizamuddin Qaisari has been released by the National Directorate of Security after six months in detention.

Security forces arrested Qaisari, a pro-government militia leader, in Maimana, the capital of northern Faryab province, on July 2 and shifted him to Kabul and he has since been in custody of the intelligence service.

Close to Vice-president Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, Qaisari was released on Thursday night and moved to a guesthouse in the Shash Darak area of Kabul, said Junbish party deputy head Massoud Ahmad Massoud.

He said there had been no hurdle in the release of Qaisari whose case had been declared as ‘one-sided’ by the government and the Attorney General’s Office.

He said Qaisari was scheduled to meet elders from several provinces, particularly from northern and northeastern provinces, at the house of Gen. Dostum tonight. He said the Uzbek leader was released as per demand of the people of northern Afghanistan from the president.

Meanwhile, AGO spokesman Jamshid Rassouli said the NDS had requested the AGO that Qaisari should be released against a reliable bail because investigation into cases against him would take some time to complete.

He said the AGO had placed Qaisari on no-fly list and would be released against the guarantee that he would appear for investigations. However, the AGO spokesman did not say if Qaisari has been released.

Efforts at seeking comment in this regard from the intelligence service failed.