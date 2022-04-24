Commander: “Sarmat” can carry several hypersonic warheads

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The latest Russian intercontinental ballistic missile “Sarmat” can carry several hypersonic warheads “Ava-ngard”, said the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Sergei Karakaev on the air of the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

The first launch of the ICBM “Sarmat” under the program of state tests from the silo launcher of the Plesetsk cosmodrome took place on April 20. The Ministry of Defense noted that the design characteristics at all stages of the flight were confirmed, training warheads arrived in a given area of the Kura training ground in Kamchatka.

“As for the Sarmat, this is a different missile system. It is based on a carrier, it is much more powerful than the carrier of the Av-angard. And it was created, among other things, for the combat equipment of the A-vangard, taking into acco-unt the fact that their number on this complex maybe more,” Karakaev said.

According to him, the appearance of the Avangard creates a new era – the era of hypersonic weapons. And today, not a single country in the world, except Russia, has such units on combat duty, said the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces.

After testing is completed, the Sarmat missile system will go into service and replace the Voevoda missiles. In the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasno-yarsk Territory, appropriate preparations are already underway. The Sarmat has expanded the range of combat equipment both in terms of the number of warheads and types – it can carry hypersonic gliding units.

The new complex, as noted in the department, is capable of hitting targets at long ranges, using various flight paths, and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and future anti-missile defense systems. The carrier, which is the most powerful in the world and has the greatest range of destruction of targets, should significantly increase the combat power of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.

