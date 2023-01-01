Commercial attaché appointed at Afghan Embassy in Ashgabat

KABUL (Khaama Press): Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan has announced that Mohammad Harron Sayedi has been appointed as the new commercial attaché at the Afghan Embassy in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The ministry in a series of tweets on Saturday said that Fazal Mohammad Sabir, the acting charge de affairs of Afghanistan Embassy in Ashgabat attended the ceremony to introduce the new commercial attaché.

Mr. Sabir stressed the role of the Afghan diplomat to boost trade and investment and the development of economic relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in the years ahead.

Mohammad Haroon Sayedi was officially introduced as the commercial attaché of the Afghan embassy in Ashgabat during a special ceremony, in which the acting Afghan Ambassador and a number of investors attended the gathering.

The commercial attaché is obliged to work in economic areas and attract foreign investment as well as coordinate between the ministries of commerce and industry of both countries.

In his new role, Mr. Sayedi will also have to work on certain gatherings aimed at conducting research and holding capacity-building programs in the host country.

Turkmenistan holds close ties with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and has shown interest in investing in the war-torn country and improving mutual economic and trade relations.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, the Central Asian state has already dispatched life-saving aid to the people of Afghanistan and has repeatedly called on the de facto authorities to build an inclusive government and respect the rights of women, girls, religious minorities and ethnic groups.