Commission approves 14 projects

KABUL (Ariana News): In the regular meeting on Wednesday chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the National Procurement Commission reviewed 24 projects and approved 14.

These 14 projects are worth 4 billion AFN. In addition, 6 projects were extended, and the contract of one project was canceled, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.

The Directorate of National Procurement was directed to resubmit one project for open bidding and to comprehensively evaluate the contracts of two projects, with a report to be shared with the Commission’s leadership.

The approved and extended projects include completing the Kabul-Kandahar highway, providing electrical equipment for Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat across various provinces, and constructing several key roads in Kabul city, among other initiatives.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is funding these projects.