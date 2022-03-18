Commission formed to facilitate return of leaders

KABUL (Tolo News): The Islamic Emirate established a commission to pave the way for the return of the Afghan political leaders who left the country after the Islamic Emirate swept into power in mid-August.

It is called the “Commission Ertibatat Ba Shaksiat Hai Afghan Wa Awdat Anan,” or the Commission of Contact with Afghan Leaders and Their Repatriation. The seven-member commission is led by the acting Minister of Gas and Petroleum. “Based on the decision of the cabinet, Shuhabuddin Delawar (acting Minister of Gas and Petroleum), will lead the commission. (Other members:) Amir Khan Muttaqi (acting Foreign Minister), Khairullah Khairkhwa, (acting Minister of Information and Culture), Fasihuddin Fetrat (a senior member of the Islamic Emirate), Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, and Anas Haqqani,” said a statement of the Administrative Office of the President.

The decision of the current Afghan government to facilitate the return of the political leaders was welcomed by the inside and outside the country. “Welcomed move, if true + part of a broader approach towards more legitimacy of a future government and inclusion of all segments of Afghan society,” said EU Ambassador von Brandt.

“A plan will be formed, and based on the plan the commission will continue its activities,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. Political analysts believe that the Afghan political leaders will weigh their options.

“The politicians should consider …if they want to return to the country without the similar influence of the past,” said Tariq Farhadi, a political analyst. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who has repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to initiate a reconciliation process inside the country, welcomed the decision, saying that this will boost trust between the current government and individuals who fled the country.

After the fall of the Western backed-government of President Ashraf Ghani, many Afghan political leaders left the country. There are rumors that some of these leaders are willing to return to Afghanistan but some others said the formation of an inclusive government is necessary for their return.

