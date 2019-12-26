Commission must answer over 16,500 election complaints

KABUL (TOLO News): The Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC) at a Thursday press conference announced the beginning of the process of reviewing registered complaints about the presidential election.

The commission said that the electoral campaigns have registered 16,500 complaints about the presidential election, which was held on September 28.

From those complaints, about 8,000 were filed by Abdullah Abdullah’s team and more than 3,000 complaints were filed by Ghani’s team.

4,400 complaints were filed by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s team and approximately 15 by Rahmatullah Nabil’s team.

The process of filing complaints with the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission began on Monday, following the announcement on Sunday of the preliminary results.

The IECC chairperson Zohra Bayan Shinwari said the number of complaints received by the commission is very high.

“Provincial complaint commissions are required to submit final results of their investigations within fifteen days after the deadline for filing complaints and objections,” said Shinwari.

Members of the IECC say all of these complaints are registered at the commission headquarters in Kabul and that most of the complaints are about the conduct of elections in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces. They say complaints will be examined case by case.

The most significant and controversial part of the complaints filed with the Election Complaints Commission are about the 300,000 disputed votes that Abdullah’s team insists are invalid.

Officials at the IECC said that they will increase their efforts to address the filed complaints in the coming 36 days.