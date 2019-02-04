Commission on missing persons disposed of 3551 cases: report

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIoED) has disposed of 3,551 cases of missing persons upto January 31.

“Out of 5,777 cases, the commission has disposed of 3,551 cases up to June 30, 2018, due to personal efforts of President, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad, retired Justice Javed Iqbal,” said the handout issued on Thursday.

President, Missing person Commission, Islamabad which is a great achievement as per the monthly progress report of cases of alleged enforced disappearances till January 31, 2019 released today by Mr. Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary of the Commission.

A total of 5706 cases received Dec 31, 2018 to missing person Commission, Islamabad. During January 2019, 71 more cases were received to Commission and now the total numbers of the cases are 5777. It is important to note here that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during the month of January 2019 disposed of 48 cases and now total balance numbers of cases are 2178 upto January 31, 2019.

The Commission has conducted 503 hearings, 300 hearings in Islamabad, 71 in Peshawar, 49 in Karachi and 83 hearings in Quetta during January 31, 2019. The efforts of Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, President of the National Commission for Enforced Disappearances and other members have been appreciated as the commission has recovered 3599 missing person’s upto January 31, 2019, besides ensuring their safe return to their homes.

Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, President of missing persons national commission and other Honorable members of the missing person commission not only give personal hearing to each family of missing persons but also tried their utmost for earliest recovery of missing persons.

The relatives of missing persons have appreciated and acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, President Missing Person Commission and all members of Misssing Person Commission who have used all their government resources to recover missing person.

Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal even does not receive any salary while working as President of Commission and considered this responsibility as national service,” maintained the handout.