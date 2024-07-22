Commission to probe Bannu incident: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders questioned that who was lodging FIRs against them, saying that “They are not digesting the Supreme Court’s verdict.”

“The civilian government should have addressed the press conference instead of the DG ISPR on Monday,” said Opposition Leader Omar Ayub while addressing a press conference here on Monday. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and other PTI leaders were present there.

While talking about the DG ISPR’s term of “digital terrorism”, Omar Ayub said that he was giving examples of Syria, Iran and Libya. “These countries fell down just because of dictatorship,” said the PTI leaders. He also said that the government led by PML-N failed and its failure pushed the DG ISPR to hold the press conference earlier in the day. He regretted that the FIRs were registered against the PTI leaders under terrorism charges.

The opposition leader also said that those who were involved in money laundering case like the case of Shehbaz Sharif should be brought to justice. He also mentioned Mitho, the close relative of former Army Chief, by saying that he must be held accountable. He also questioned the smuggling in the country, saying that whose failure promoted smuggling.

Omar Ayub also went on to say that Wheat scandal must be investigated. He stated that the PTI is the most patriotic party in the country. The PTI leaders said that the comparison must be drawn between terrorism in the past and the present to find out the reality. “An independent judicial commission should be held to investigate Bannu incident,” said Omar Ayub. The wrong politics of the present government damaged the country’s economy, he added.

Rauf Hassan, Ahmad Janjua, Rizwan Ahmad, Ghulam Shabbir, Ata ur Rehman, Farid Malik, Muddassir Chaudhary, Malik Nauman Ahmed, Faizan Malik, Naseem Khaira, Professor Mazhar and Khalid Gujjar are forced disappeared persons.

“The laws that exist must be enforced. Six judges of IHC write a letter to the SJC. A judge of Sargodha ATC also mentioned interference into the judicial work. The rulers are the most corrupt and criminals,” said Omar Ayub, adding that for the sake of God, must stop all this. Barrister Gohar said that the police let him go by saying that there was no case against him.

Salman Akram Raja moves SC for restoration of election tribunals: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal czar Salman Akram Raja on Monday moved the apex court for the restoration of the election tribunals. Raja has filed an application to review the SC’s July 4 judgment.

According to the petition, the applicant said that the Supreme Court had the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult with the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice for the appointment of judges to look into the applications of rigging, pointing that the SC had not issued any guidelines in its July 4 verdict.

Raja further said in the application that the LHC judges were right in the appointment of judges which must have been accepted by the ECP instead of raising objections over it. Evaluating the SC’s decision of overruling the LHC judgment, Raja said that the apex court had not suspended the judges appointed to weigh-in on electoral rigging, adding that the ECP didn’t have the right to oppose the LHC judgment. “Only LHC can decide the jurisdiction of the judges of election tribunals of Punjab,” he added.