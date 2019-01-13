Commissioner Karachi orders for establishing ‘traffic management boards’ to resolve traffic issues

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Sunday decided that district management boards will be set up in all six districts to resolve traffic issues.

The commissioner Karachi said that the boards will look after all the work for ensuring traffic rules effectively.

He said the vehicular traffic flow would be made better by establishing charged parking and removing encroachments, double parking and bottlenecks which were creating traffic congestion and chaos.

Iftikhar Shallwani further said all the district traffic management boards would follow the terms of references of the district management board already established in district South.

The commissioner asked the Sindh Building Control Authority to play its role and be strict with regards to the enforcement of the rule that bound the building owners to utilise spaces specified for the parking purpose and not to allow them to make godowns or shops there.

Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin briefed the meeting about the actions taken by the district administration with the support of traffic police and other concerned local body organizations.