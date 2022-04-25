Committed to deepening partnership with China: Hina

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Head of Mission Chinese embassy Pang Chunxue called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking during the meeting, Ms Khar said that Pakistan was committed to deepening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China.

She appreciated China’s longstanding support for Pakistan’s core issues and development. The minister said Pakistan desired a fresh momentum in high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Coridor (CPEC). She welcomed enhanced Chinese investments in CPEC special economic zones.

On April 18, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formally requested the Chinese government to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while addressing Islamabad metro bus service inauguration ceremony which was attended by Charge d’ Affaires of People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue. “I request the Chinese government to reconsider Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and support the Government of Pakistan in the construction of the project for the benefit of people of the port city,” said PM while talking to the Chinese ambassador.