Committee discusses Constitution Amendment Bill

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its meeting on Wednesday discussed ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020” (Amendment of Article 140) introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi. The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the Committee Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi at the Parliament House.

Senator Farooq H. Naek and Senator Musadik Masood Malik highlighted some important aspects of the Bill and said that the Bill requires thorough consideration and in this regard the response of the relevant ministry needs to be sought at the earliest.

Chairman of the Committee directed the ministry concerned to provide details of appointment procedures of the Advocate General Islamabad and the summary be presented on which the appointment was made.

The Committee observed that the committee would like to see all the legal and constitutional aspects before deciding the fate of the legislation under consideration. It also directed that views of the ministry of Interior should also be solicited at the earliest.

The committee deferred further consideration on the Bill.

Another important Bill moved by Senator Farooq H. Naek “The Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was also taken into consideration. The Bill, Senator Farooq H. Naek, said, seeks to codify and clarify existing case law and afford protection to mothers in relation to the custody of their children.

He said that the Bill further purports to codify the hierarchy of preference in relation to custody. The Committee deferred the Bill till next meeting wherein Senator Farooq H. Naek will present amended bill in view of discussions by the committee for conclusive discussion.