Committee on forced conversion summons IGP Sindh for briefing

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee to protect Minorities from forced conversion in its meeting held on Monday after briefed deliberation decided to called Inspector General (IG) of Sindh police regarding the increa-sing of force conversion cases of religion in Sindh and directed him to brief the committee on this issue which is devaluing Pakistan on international front.

The committee considered in great detail cases of forced conversions in Pakistan and dynamics due to which these are caused. Chairman Committee, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was of the view that the rest of the Committee members unanimously stressed the need to visit areas in Sindh, where such cases were on the increase. It was asserted that this would be essential to vet circumstances on-ground and ensure timely and effective resolution of the matter.

Member of the committee Dr: Darshan told the committee that on one side the forced conversion issues in Sindh the role of police and local judiciary is biased and they always react against the Hindu minorities. He added that in case of abduction of Muslim girls police always react immediately and recover the girl within few hours but when a girl from the Hindu community abducted their behavior always not professional. The member said that the increasing cases of forced conversion can create problems for the country in the world.

Member national assembly Dr: Ramesh Kumar suggested that only comprehensive legislation will control the forced conversion issue in Sindh adding that those forcefully converted should be invited to the committee for sharing their personal experience.

Ali Mohammad Khan the State minister for Parliamentary affairs while briefing the committee said that I have two suggestions for the force conversion issue that can help to stop the force conversion.

He added that the controversial religious figures who are allegedly involved in forced conversion issue Main Mitoo should be invited to the committee for their role in forced conversion which was opposed by the committee chairman and told the committee will not invite him.

In second suggestion the minister told the committee that religious scholar of the preaching movement (Tablighe Jammat) Maulana Tariq Jamil should be invited to the forum for awareness which was opposed by Rana Maqbool the PML-N MNA. Maqbool added that this is a parliamentary forum for legislation and we can’t invite him. The PML-N member added that we have a Counsel of Islamic Ideology (CII) and if we feel some suggestion we will ask them to facilitate.

National Commission of Minorities Chairman Cheela Ram told the committee that forced conversion issue of Hindu minorities is on peak in Sindh. The chairman added that on broad day light the girls of the Hindu community are abducting and then after multiple rapes they present them in courts out of Sindh and claimed that the girl converted to Islam. Cheela Ram mentioned that I asked different religious scholars why when a girl of the Hindu community converted to Islamabad only accepted as a wife why not as a sister or as a daughter.

The committee suggested that visiting Sindh is the only solution that we should trace the real causes behind the forced conversion because sitting in Islamabad will bear no fruits.

The Committee was informed that there had been just one case of forced conversion in the precincts’ of Islamabad. Saima Iqbal Masih, was kidnapped from Iqbal Town. The Committee showed grave concern regarding the rising number of cases in Sindh and asserted that the stringent action must be taken against perpetrators of such crimes. The Committee was of the view that formulation of legislation in this regard is essential for any policy-making on forced conversions. Analysis of circumstantial evidence and corroborating statements must be sought as well. IG Police, Sindh is likely to be summoned in the next meeting. The Committee directed the National Commission for Minorities to submit all related evidence so that cases may be cross-examined. In the meeting a holistic approach to review the matter was stressed.