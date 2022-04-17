Commotion in Punjab Assembly termed a blot on democracy

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders – Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar –Sunday vehemently criticised the commotion in Punjab Assembly and said that the responsible would be dealt with as per the law. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said, “Those who were ‘selected’ in 2018 elections claim that they are not interested in power. Even the gifts of treasure-house were not spared. Constitution and the law were blatantly violated in Punjab.”

He deplored, “The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) violated the values of the House while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) taught the nation foul language.”

“The power of not allowing anyone to vote in the election of Chief Minister in the Punjab Assembly rests with the Constitution,” Mashhood said.

“You [Parvez Elahi] have been trying to run the assemblies according to your wish. You repeatedly went to the High Court for delaying the election of Punjab chief minister,” he flayed. “The Punjab Assembly deputy speaker was not allowed to enter the House. Those who were involved in the unlawful act in the Punjab Assembly will not be spared,” he vowed.

“What happened Saturday in the Punjab Assembly is the worst stain for democracy. The real face of PTI and PML-Q has been exposed in the national and provincial assemblies,” stated Rana Mashhood.

“These people want to cling to power. They do not care about the prosperity of Pakistan. They are responsible for poverty, unemployment and billion-dollar scandals in the country,” he blamed.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said, “Yesterday was the darkest day in the history of the Punjab Assembly.”

He said to Pervez Elahi, “Stop it now. The province has been without Chief Minister for 15 days. Elections were repeatedly postponed on the pretext of incomplete numbers of parliamentarians.”

He blamed Parvez Elahi for orchestrating the rumpus in the Punjab Assembly through private goons that were stayed in the galleries of the House.

He also maintained that an attempt to assassinate the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker was also made.

“Goons were called from Gujrat to cause commotion in the Punjab Assembly in order to delay the election for the Chief Minister for further two days.”

He asked Parvez Elahi to avoid telling lies in old age, adding that the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker was subjected to arrogant behaviour. He also claimed that the slot of Punjab Chief Minister was offered to Parvez Elahi but his son Moonis Elahi misbehaved with those who had taken that offer to the Chaudhary Brothers.

“A farce was played later on by wearing oxygen mask and a bandage on the arm,” he said about Parvez Elahi who was injured during the assembly brawl.

“Our MPA Tahir Jamil was tortured and suffered severe injuries on his arm,” he added. “He [Parvez Elahi] wanted to win elections by force,” he deplored. “Chaudhry Shujaat is our elder. We respect him from the core of our heart. Yesterday, the honour of Chaudhry Shujaat was also hurt,” he regretted. “I say to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi that the reputation of Punjab, assembly, and politicians has been tarnished by your act,” he said. “A notification has been sent to the Governor House. The governor cannot postpone the oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister,” he maintained.“Omar Sarfraz Cheema is a patriot Pakistani. He should avoid violating the Constitution. If he does not want to administer the oath to the newly-elected chief minister, he should hand over the constitutional responsibility to someone else,” he said. Tarar advised Parvez Elahi to run the assembly affairs with consultation.

