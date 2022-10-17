Communist Party Congress’s role in global politics

The Chinese President, Xi Jinping opened the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Beijing on Sunday. During his speech to the inaugural session, President Xi commented on important topics relating to China’s foreign policy, and internal issues, as well as the future course of the world’s second-largest economy. Xi vowed to take control of Taiwan and advocated China’s most famous one country, two systems policy, with respect to the disgruntled Island nation that separated its way from mainland China dating back in 1949. According to him, China has successfully implemented the one country two systems policy in Hong Kong and Macco, which has proven to be the best institutional arrangement for ensuring sustained prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao after their return to the motherland. President Xi categorically said that resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, that must be resolved by the Chinese. According to him, China will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort, but will never promise to renounce the use of force, and will reserve the option of taking all measures necessary. According to him, this is directed solely at interference by outside forces and the few separatists seeking Taiwan’s independence and their separatist activities.

The Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC) is governed by a Single Party System, hence the ninety million members Community Party of China (CPC) enjoys complete dominance in National politics and global affairs. The Communist party’s fundamental aim is to bolster China’s global power status and set guidelines and policy objectives for the Chinese government to achieve those goals by using the military, economic and monetary tools in different parts of the world.

Currently, the most important and long-awaited 20th Congress of the powerful Chinese Communist Party is underway, during this week-long activity important discussions, think tank briefings, promotions, and appointments on top slots within the party and top-level deliberations regarding the Communist party’s internal and global agenda will be carried out. The Communist Party faces mutltiple issues including a slow growth rate, impediments in international trade and foreign policy issues, particularly Beijing’s bilateral relations with the United States and its allies who categorically challenge China’s strategic interests across the world, nature of the relationship with Russian Federation and highly sensitive internal issues including Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Accoridng to the reports, the ongoing meetup of the top echelons of the Communist Party will consider President Xi’s appointment as Secretary General of the CCP’s Central Committee and Chairman Chinese Central Military Commission for a consecutive third term.

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the real driver of China’s internal politics and Beijing’s policies with the rest of the world. Apparently, the ongoing Congress will openly endorse Xi’s strong stance over the Taiwan issue, while important policy decisions regarding trade and military completion with the United States, and relations with the EU and other US allies will be decided in secret meetings of the top brass of the party. Seemingly, the ongoing Congress will confer maximum powers upon President Xi, so the final and decisive round for the status of global power could be waged against Washington during Xi’s third term in the office. However, the pros and cons of this semi-decadal meetup of top Chinese politicians would be evident in the days ahead.