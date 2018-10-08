The power tariff in Pakistan is the highest in the world due highly expensive thermal power generation which has made the goal of achieving the optimal power mix impossible unless and until the terms of agreement made with the Independent Power Producers in mid 1990s and the ones made with Chinese companies two years ago under the CPEC framework. The ratio of power generation from hydro and wind sources can not be substantially increased in the near future. The new government is yet to show its spine and muscles to recover the receivables of Rs. 860 billions from defaulters of electricity bills. Power sector circular debt has reached to Rs. 1200 billion. But the finance minister Asad Umar has assured competitive power tariff to the textile sector. He did not explain how this can be done.

Speaking at ceremony of Exports Excellence Award orgainised by Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) finance minister told the exporters that government is framing exports s focused policies and giving preferential power tariff is one of exports promotions measures. He said that government has a strong belief that economic revolution can only be possible through trade promotion and all possible support is being given to the export sector to achieve optimum growth.

The finance minister pointed out that government has revised gas price and set at 6.5 cents per mbtu for export oriented textile sector in Punjab to ensure they can gain competitive edge in the international market, adding, that electricity price would be fixed at 7.5 cents per kilowatt-hour for export industries.

Due to the recent increase in gas price for domestic consumers and other sectors of the economy like fertilizers, cement, steel and CNG fuel along with multiple increases in power tariff, Pakistan is moving on the path of high inflation, vitiating the overall economic environment. Experts are on the same page as they expect uptrend in inflation and slow down in economic growth during the current fiscal year 2018-19. Preliminary assessment of a security brokerage suggests that inflation may soar to double digit from 5.1 percent to over 10 percent. Core inflation is already 7.5 percent as per the recent report of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. If the government implements the economic plan of International Monetary Fund (IMF), envisaging harsh conditions to fix the faltering economy, the inflationary pressure cannot be contained to single digit. The new government has inherited the economy in the state of stagflation from the previous government.

The IMF has asked the government to increase interest rate to double digit from the current rate of 8.5 percent and let the rupee depreciate to Rs. 145 to the US dollar from the current managed exchange rate of Rs.124.25. Inflation will certainly shoot up above 10 percent in two to four months if interest is in double digit. The factors like higher-than-anticipated increase in international oil prices, upward revision in domestic gas prices, further increase in regulatory duties and continuing second round impact of previous exchange rate depreciation will pent up inflation. A second wave of inflation will emerge in the shape increase in prices of fertilizers, cement, steel, CNG fuel and expected further rupee depreciation and interest hike. The exports of cement, wheat flour, rice pharmaceuticals, fruits and vegetables to Afghanistan and central Asian States have already declined. Pakistan will lose its loin share of export of these food commodities and industrial products to India and China.

The second round of inflation coming from cement steel, fertilizers and other manufacturing sectors and the likely increase in the cost of transportation due to CNG fuel prices would push up the inflation to higher levels gradually. Besides the higher international oil prices, the trade war between the Unite States and China would also contribute to the inflationary pressure. It will negatively impact the productivity of agriculture and manufacturing sectors and the intended exports targets could not be achieved by giving Rs. 44 billion subsidy to textile sector alone along with preferential power and gas tariffs. Appropriate fiscal measures and addressing the issue of power sectors losses are needed to improve the overall economic environment. Piecemeal approach will not bring the desired results in foreign sector.

Advertisements