Complete ban on travel from Punjab to Balochistan after sunset amid security concerns

DERA GHAZI KHAN : In light of recent terrorist incidents targeting passengers in Balochistan, the government has imposed a ban on travel from Punjab to Balochistan after sunset.

Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, Usman Khalid, stated that public transport heading from Punjab to Balochistan will be stopped at the Bawata Check Post after 5:00 PM. This measure has been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.

He appealed to transport operators and citizens to avoid traveling in the evening to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to the official notification, all types of transport services — both public and private — operating in Sakhi Sarwar and Bawata must cease their operations by 5:00 PM daily.

Travel is now restricted to daylight hours only; night-time travel is strictly prohibited under all circumstances. All public transport vehicles departing from DG Khan bus stands must conduct video recording of all passengers before departure.

As per the regulations, every public transport bus must have two armed private security guards, a requirement that must be fulfilled before departure. Each bus must also be equipped with CCTV cameras monitoring both the interior and exterior of the vehicle to observe boarding, disembarking, and activities during the journey.

Additionally, every public transport vehicle must be fitted with a tracking system and an emergency panic button.

The notification warns that any violation of these rules will result in immediate action under the relevant laws.