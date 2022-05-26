Complete failure of OSCE in Ukraine: Russia

VIENNA (TASS): Russia “does not see the possibility of continuing the work of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine after the completion of his mandate at the end of June this year” and calls on the current Polish chairmanship in the OSCE to work out a plan to wind down this field presence. Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Permanent Repres-entative of the Russian Fed-eration to the OSCE, ann-ounced this on Thursday at a meeting of the Permanent Council of this organization in Vienna in response to the report of this Coordinator.

“We call on the Polish Chairmanship-in-Office and the OSCE Secretariat to work out and submit to the participating States a plan for curtailing this field presence in the form of a draft decision of the Perm-anent Council, which sho-uld take into account all ad-ministrative, material and personnel issues,” Bujakie-wicz said in a widespread statement. “Obviously, it will require appropriate adjustments and the draft OSCE Unified Budget for 2022, which is in progress. We call on the Chairmanship to promptly make the necessary adjustments so that the budget can be adopted as soon as possible.”

The Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation in his statement said: “We note the complete failure of the OSCE in Ukraine, which was just supposed to prevent this country from sliding into lawlessness, unbridled militarization and aggressive nationalism.”

He explained that the Russian side has repeatedly drawn the attention of the Permanent Council to the fact that the radical political forces that came to power in Kyiv in the wake of the 2014 coup began to transform the country under the nationalist agenda, forcibly change the cultural and linguistic identity of the inhabitants of Ukraine in an effort to create ethnically and linguistically monolithic unitary ethnocratic state. In this regard, substantive efforts were required from the OSCE, including within the framework of program activities, in order to return Kyiv to the framework of its international obligations, he added.

The Russian diplomat is confident that the systemic problems of Ukraine have not been resolved, the situation in the field of effective public administration, the rule of law and the protection of human rights in Ukraine after the February 2014 coup continued to steadily worsen. “This OSCE field presence, instead of helping to improve Ukrainian legislation and improve law enforcement practice, as well as genuine observance of human rights standards, in fact, only built into the plans of foreign sponsors of the Ukrainian authorities. And they are known – at any cost, and to the detriment of the interests of the residents themselves Ukraine, “drag” this country into the Euro-Atlantic structures,” Buyakevich stressed.

