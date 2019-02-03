Complete shutdown being observed in occupied Kashmir on Indian PM’s visit

SRINAGAR (Monitoring Desk): A complete shutdown is being observed in Indian occupied Kashmir on Sunday to register a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the valley to lay foundation stones of different developmental projects.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for a shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The JRL in its statement said, a person who in his pursuit to crush Kashmiris’ genuine demand for the right to self-determination has ordered arrests, destruction of properties and other oppressive tactics, deserved to be welcomed only with protests.

The occupying forces have Hurriyat leaders including Gilani, Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani under house arrest to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations.

Indian police and troops have been deployed in strength in Srinagar, Jammu and other areas of the occupied territory and have set up security checkpoints in different areas to conduct thorough checking and frisking of vehicles and commuters.

Modi’s special security guards have taken over the main venue in Srinagar where he is scheduled to inaugurate the development projects, while unarmed aerial vehicles and drones are maintaining aerial vigil.

Moreover, special commandos have been deployed on the road stretching from Dalgate to the venue and along the famous Dal Lake. Joint teams of the Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force have also been deployed.

Authorities have also suspended mobile internet and train services in the occupied territory.

