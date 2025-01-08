Completion of 1,120 shelters for needy families across nine provinces

KABUL (TOLONews): The construction of 1,120 shelters across nine provinces in northern and northeastern Afghanistan, costing 407 million Afghanis and financially supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), has been completed and handed over for use.

Officials at the handover ceremony for some of these shelters in Jawzjan stated that the shelters were built for internally displaced families, returnee migrants, and families in need.

Each shelter includes two rooms, a hallway, and a bathroom, with the cost of building each unit amounting to 350,000 Afghanis.

Mustafa Noorzai, the head of the implementing organization in the northern and northeastern zones, said: “The ACRA organization, with the assistance of UNHCR, has implemented 1,120 shelters in nine provinces. The total budget for the project is approximately 407 million Afghanis, and each shelter consists of two rooms, a hallway, and a bathroom.”

Amanullah Talha, the Director of Refugees and Repatriations in Jawzjan, added: “Today in Jawzjan, 111 shelters are being implemented by ACRA, funded by UNHCR, in the districts of Qush Tepa and Aqcha.”

Meanwhile, some families who have received shelters have called on the authorities to address their other challenges, particularly roads and schools.

Mohammad Yasin, a resident of Jawzjan, said: “Previously, I lived in a mud house, which collapsed. With this shelter built for me, 90% of my problems are solved. I am grateful to those who provided this help and hope they will also assist other needy families.”

Kherullah, another resident of Jawzjan, said: “In winter, it rained, and there were leaks. In summer, the children suffered from the heat. Now that this room has been built for us, our problems are 100% resolved.”

According to officials, during the construction of these shelters in the nine provinces, work opportunities were provided for 3,500 skilled and unskilled laborers.