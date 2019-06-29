Completion of K-IV project top priority of Sindh govt: CM Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that timely completion of K-IV project is a top priority of the provincial government.

Chairing a meeting regarding the K-IV Sindh CM said the project was initiated to deliver 600 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) water to masses in three steps.

“The 70 percent civil work of package ‘A’ has been completed,” he said, adding that project was given to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) in 2016 for worth Rs28.18 billion.

“Mechanical and technical work of the project will be completed in ‘package B’. The power plant of 50 megawatts has yet to be installed for the project,” he added.

He said that Rs 18.6 billion has been required for the completion of the project.

The meeting was attended by Local Bodies minister Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Shah and other officials.

It must be noted that the water crisis in Karachi has started deepening and MQM-P has also announced to protest against the Water Board and the provincial government over the ongoing water crisis in the metropolis.