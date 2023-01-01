Completion of over 200 development projects in Baghlan

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) has announced the successful completion of 243 projects in Baghlan province, facilitated through the Social Support Program.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, these projects encompass a variety of initiatives including road reconstruction, canal repair, and cleaning, as well as the construction of culverts and retaining walls.

The Aga Khan Foundation implemented these projects under the supervision of the Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in several districts of Baghlan province, including Doshi, Khanjan, Talah wa Barfak, Deh Salah, Pul Hisar, and Banu. The financial expenditure for these projects amounted to 322 million Afghanis, funded by the World Bank.