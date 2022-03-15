Comprehensive security measures be ensured for OIC FM’s meeting: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gene-ral Qamar Javed Bajwa presiding over the 248th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ on Tuesday directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for peaceful conduct of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan Day Parade.

The Forum was given comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, internal security situation in the country and progress on Western Border Management Regime, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

The Forum reviewed with concern, the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster.

It was emphasized that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight.

“Such dangerous incidents can act as trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability”, it said.

The Forum expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure security of the country.

The COAS lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations and appreciated operational preparedness of the formations and emphasized on mission oriented training.

Misinformation, propaganda by inimical forces must be countered collectively through unified response: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday emphasized that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threatens national cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response.

The Army Chief was addressing the induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns in Corps of Artillery during his visit to Lahore, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The Chief of Army Staff expressed satisfaction on induction of this most modern weapon system to meet the future battlefield challenges.

“Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battle field mobility and accuracy will assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” Chief of Army Staff remarked.

