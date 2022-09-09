Computer Operator regularization case: PHC orders PDA DG to submit comments

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Musrt Hilali and Justice Abdul Shakoor ordered Director General Peshawar Development Authority to submit comments in regularization of Computer Operator as Supervisor in BPS-10 and stopped any action against petitioner Ziaullah, on Friday.

The counsel for petitioner Adnan Aman Advocate informed Ziaullah was recruited as Computer Operator in BPS-16 while PDA regularized employees on the basis of their educational qualifications in 2017.

The counsel argued that petitioner qualified Bachelor of Arts along with diploma in Information Technology but regularized at BPS-10 as Supervisor while serving as Computer Operator which impacted his rights.

The counsel added that petitioner had made several requests to DG PDA but to no veil Chief Minister directions were also neglected for regularization.

The divisional bench of PHC ordered DG PDA to submit reply while adjourned further hearing.

PHC grants bail to alleged drug-peddler: Justice Ibrahim Khan has ordered to release alleged Ice-drug peddler on bail, on Friday. The counsel Sana Wahid Advocate appeared on behalf of petitioner Fayaz before court.

According to prosecution, police has recovered Ice-drug from possession of Fayaz in the premises of Doaba police station, Hangu district. The counsel Sana Wahid Advocate argued that police had forwarded drug sample for chemical examination to laboratory without evidence while FSL report has also submitted lately.

The counsel argued that the petitioner has no previous criminal record while PHC ordered release of alleged culprit on bail after conclusion of arguments.