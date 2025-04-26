Computing giant IBM to invest $150 billion in US over 5 years

NEW YORK (AFP): Computing giant IBM announced plans on Monday to invest $150 billion in the U.S. over five years, including $30 billion earmarked for research and development to bolster manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers, becoming the latest firm pledging massive spending in the world’s largest economy since President Donald Trump’s return.

“Technology doesn’t just build the future – it defines it,” IBM Chairperson and CEO Arvind Krishna said in a statement.

The investment, which comes as Trump puts pressure on companies to invest in the United States, aims to cement IBM’s position as “the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities,” Krishna added.

Corporate giants, including Apple, Nvidia and Hyundai, have announced major spending plans in the United States since Trump returned to the White House in January, though some of that investment was already in the pipeline.

Trump earlier this month unveiled an unprecedented wave of tariff hikes in his effort to push U.S. companies to shift manufacturing home.

He has since put most of the tariffs on hold, as worries grow about their severe impact on the U.S. and global economy, though massive levies remain on China.

IBM stressed in its statement its “unwavering commitment to the future of American innovation, igniting new economic opportunity in the United States and around the world.”

The 114-year-old company, which has trailed the dominant players Microsoft, Amazon and Google in recent years, emphasized that it operates the world’s largest fleet of quantum computing systems, which is seen as technology’s next frontier.