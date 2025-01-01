Concerns raised over decline of theater art

HERAT (TOLOnews): Theater art in Herat, with a 105-year history, has witnessed many ups and downs. However, according to artists, the current state of this ancient art form is bleak.

Economic challenges and lack of support have cast a shadow over the lives of theater artists in Herat.

“We receive no financial support because neither our traders help the artists nor does the government provide support,” Gholam Farooq Sarkhush, a theater artist, told TOLOnews.

“The biggest pain and suffering Herat’s artists endure is economic hardship, which has affected all our dear artists,” said Amir Irfan, another theater artist in Herat.

The only theater hall in Herat was demolished nearly a decade ago by the municipality for reconstruction purposes.

The absence of this hall has led to the fragmentation of theater artists and caused many to give up their artistic activities. Recently, the Herat municipality has resumed the construction of this theater hall.

“When I started, there were about 14 theater artists. I started my art journey 17 years ago, beginning with theater. Now only 4 of those 17 remain,” said Aziz Ahmad Haidari, a theater artist.

The number of official employees at Herat’s theater department has decreased from ten to five.

According to Herat’s department of Information and Culture, about four years ago, nearly 500 theater artists were active in the province. However, most of them have left the country or abandoned theater altogether.

Abdul Karim Mohammadyar, Director of Theater at the Directorate of Information and Culture in Herat, said: “During the changes, some migrated, others changed professions, and a few are still in contact with us. The number of theater staff has now decreased to five.”

Theater in Herat began more than a century ago.

This art has experienced many highs and lows due to the country’s political transformations.

According to some artists, in recent years, theater has once again declined, and they are concerned about the future of this art in the country.