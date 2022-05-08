Concerns raised over resurgence of COVID-19

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghan-Japan Hospital in Kabul announced a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Afghanistan, adding that not having access to identification kits has posed serious challenges.

According to the officials of the hospital, more than 70 positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

“We are concerned that the cases may increase in the coming weeks, and we ask the Ministry of Public Health to be prepared for it,” said Hashmatullah Faizi, the quality control officer of the Afghan-Japan Hospital.

“When the World Bank assistance to the country was cut from the national budget, it prevented us from providing COVID-19 services in all Afghan provinces,” said Dastagir Nazari, a doctor.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health, expressing concern over the return of the coronavirus in the country, says that in the last month, 1,121 positive cases were recorded in the country, of which 12 patients died.

“We had 5,630 positive cases in January and 60 deaths, and we had 10,276 positive cases in February, 184 deaths, and in March, we had 2,818 positive cases,” said Javid Hajir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

Citizens expressing concern over the resurgence of COVID-19 called on the Ministry of Public Health to resume the operation of all COVID-19 hospitals in the country.

“I ask the citizens to pay serious attention to COVID-19, because it is such a deadly virus,” said Samir, a resident of Kabul.

“We can no longer afford to lose our loved ones. We ask the authorities, officials of the hospital that specializes in COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate, to pay attention to COVID-19,” said Idris, a resident of Kabul.

Officials at the Ministry of Public Health said that there are more than seven hospitals operating in the country to treat patients with COVID-19.

