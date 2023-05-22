Conference held to boost Pak Russia ties

F.P. Report

MOSCOW : Speakers including Pakistani Senators, former Pakistani Ambassador, Think Tanks representatives, current Russian Ambassador to Pakistan and Russian Scholars at a conference held at Moscow tracing the 75 years history of relations between Pakistan and Russia lauded the current positive trajectory of bilateral relations and emphasised their importance for regional stability.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia, the Institute of Oriental Studies in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy organized a two day international conference (May 22-23) in Moscow.

Pakistan’s Senators Mr. Waleed Iqbal and Mr. Anwar ul Haq Kakar co-chaired first day of the conference.

The participants of the conference noted growth of bilateral relations in diplomatic and economic domains . Various ideas for further strengthening this important relationship were also discussed.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Former Pakistan Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah and representatives of a number of Pakistan based think tanks participated online. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Danila V. Ganich, delivered his statement online.

Director of the Institute Prof. Alikber K. Alikberov, Prof Dr. Vyacheslav Y. Belokrenitsky and

Dr., Deputy Director Vasily A. Kuznetsov also presented their analysis of the relations between the two countries.

Russian experts on Pakistan also presented thier views on the growing Pakistan-Russia relations

The conference is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.