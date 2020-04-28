Confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rises to 1,828

KABUL (TOLO News): The total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 1,828 on Monday, said Wahidullah Mayar, the Ministry of Public Health’s spokesman, on Tuesday.

Mayar says that 361 samples were tested from 18 provinces in the last 24 hours, and 125 were positive.

The 125 new cases were reported in Herat (21), Kabul (15), Kandahar (15), Balkh (10), Logar (9), Jawzjan (8), Panjshir (7), Laghman (7), Paktia (7), Ghazni (6), Takhar (6), Nangarhar (5), Helmand (2), Wardak (2), Kunar (2), Badghis (1), Kapisa (1) and Badakhshan (1) provinces.

According to the ministry, so far more than 9,000 samples have been tested.

The number of recovered cases in the country is 228, while 58 others have died.

The number of deaths from the COVID-19 globally is more than 211,216, and more than 3 million have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.