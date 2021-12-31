Conflict of interest and Police Order 2002

The case pertaining to the implementation of Police Order 2002 is under trial in Islamabad High Court (IHC) these days. During a recent hearing of the case, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that every state institution had been involved in real estate business. Chief Justice IHC was of the view that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was running a big housing society and the senior officers of the interior ministry were also involved in this business. The court noted that the Police Department was developing its own housing society, whereas citizens were facing problems due to inefficiency and misconduct of the Police Force. The Chief Justice asked the Attorney General who would address the issues of citizens and how the conflict of interests could be curbed. According to the court, the land grabbing could not be done without the help of Police and Patwaris. The court observed that the police officers were trained about conducting investigations instead they are middling in the sale purchase of the property.

The country’s Police system had been running on British Police order 1861, which was coined by the colonial power to subjugate the people of Indo-Subcontinent through implementation of suppressive laws along with unlimited and unrestricted powers of the Police Force. After Independence, the Political Elite perceived the protection of their personal interests in continuity of the British system so they kept the previous system in practice and never made a genuine effort to bring reform in Public Service Departments including Police, Justice and local government system in the country.

The first ever thoughtful attempt to change the Police System of the country was made during 2001 by the Musharraf regime through formation of a four member commission under National Reconstruction Bureau (NRB). The Police order 2002 called for fundamental changes in the existing Police system by holding the Police Force accountable for its performance, abolition of political interference and also demanded a significant cut in powers of Police. Due to reasons, despite approval of the Police order in 2002, it could not be implemented in its real shape in any province of the country after two decades. According to reports, there is a disagreement between the Police and Pakistan Administrative Service on their role in the system, privileges and authority attached to their respective groups. The Police group was of the view that usually Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner supervised the Police at District level and took leading roles during any important movement or critical junction, however in case of any mishap they used to put blame on Police Officers instead of accepting their failure. Similarly, Political elite was also concerned about losing its stakes in the Police system in the form of posting and transfer of Police officials as well as use of the Police department for political purposes. On other hand, Senior Police Officers were also not ready to relinquish their unlimited powers to any ombudsman whether Police or civil. In fact, the conflict of interests proved to be the main hurdle in implementation of Police order 2002 and the forces of status quo remained successful in their plan to rule the public by the way of injustice, lawlessness and complete impunity of their unlawful actions, whereas the Public has not sense to ask the crooks about its right.