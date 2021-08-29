Congress criticized Biden for “sleeping” at a meeting with Israeli PM

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): Republican congressmen criticize US President Joe Biden for allegedly falling asleep at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett , but these accusations have already been rebutted.

“Remove Joe Biden immediately! Our country is in danger of being ruled by a man who is not even able to stay awake when meeting with the Israeli prime minister,” infamous Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green said on Twitter , commenting on a video of Biden seated opposite Bennett lowers his head for a few seconds while his colleague talks.

“Wake up, Joe. You need to sign your resignation letter,” wrote Congresswoman Lauren Bobert.

CNN reporter Daniel Dale did not fail to deny these reports. The video clearly shows Biden bowing his head in response to Bennett’s statement about the difficult situation in Afghanistan, the reporter pointed out. At the same time, Biden continues to move his hands and, as soon as the Israeli prime minister stopped speaking, the American president immediately answered him.

Dale accused the Post Millennial site of spreading “false but viral narratives” about US policy.

Also, users of the anonymous American portal Citizen Free Press discussed the video with the unusual behavior of US President Joe Biden during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett .

Earlier in the media there were suggestions that the head of the White House fell asleep during the negotiations.

“I didn’t expect much from him, but … Wow,” one of the users was surprised.

“Always remember: half of the country thinks that he is doing his job well,” the other protested. Many even called the incident a disaster for the United States.

“Shame on the world level, how bad it is for America,” complained on the Web.

“I appeal to all countries that are laughing at us now. Not all of us voted for this!” – posted by the user.

“Please make more memes. This helps me distract myself from the thought that we are walking on the edge of the abyss,” concluded a portal visitor.

Some, in turn, tried to challenge the version that the American leader fell asleep.

“Maybe his eyes are just tired,” they admitted in the comments.

“His head is down. Seriously, how did you know he was asleep?” – one of the users stood up.

“One can argue whether he is asleep or not, but let’s admit that he certainly does not look awake. <…> Guys, he was not sent there immediately after the flight.

Joe Biden and Naftali Bennett met the day before. The White House said the leaders discussed interstate relations and security issues in the Middle East.