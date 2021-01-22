Congress demands inquiry into Arnab Whatsapp leaks

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday has demanded to hold serious inquiry into the leaked Watsapp chats of controversial Indian journalist and Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Tharoor said, “The leaked WhatsApp chats reveal three reprehensible things requiring serious inquiry: leaking of military secrets to a TV channel for its commercial purposes; a “nationalist” gloating over the death of 40 soldiers as an “attack we have won like crazy”, and a fraudulent manipulation of TRPs.”

“But if the Government won t conduct such an inquiry (& we all expect it won t, given the evidence of its complicity in the betrayals revealed), who will?” he asked.

The reaction came after leaked chats of Goswami revealed that Pulwama attack was a false flag operation, in which India killed its own troops and tried to pin the blame on Pakistan to gain sympathy, and in turn, votes, for the 2019 elections.

Arnab Goswami was happy at the Pulwama attack and knew about the Balakot incursion beforehand.

Leaked Whatsapp chats of the Indian journalist with Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta have revealed that Arnab told the CEO about the attack three days before it took place.

Arnab Goswami had informed about the Indian plan on February 23, 2019 and the infiltration attempt took place on February 26, after which the Pakistan Air Force shot down the Indian plane.

The Indian journalist was also found to be joyous over the death of 40 Indian soldiers in the Pulwama attack. “This attack we have won like crazy”, he stated morbidly.