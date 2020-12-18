Congress’ long weekend

WASHINGTON (Axios): Even as members are chafing to get home for the holidays, Congress is expected to spend the weekend on Capitol Hill in a last-minute crunch to pass a government spending bill and coronavirus relief package.

The government is ticking toward a shutdown Friday night, so the House and Senate will likely have to pass a short-term continuing resolution — we’re told roughly 48 hours — to buy them extra time to complete their negotiations.

The bottom line: Congressional leaders are confident they’ll be able to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans before the holidays.