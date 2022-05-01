WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): US lawmakers are w-orking on a request sent by US President Joe Biden for additional funds to help Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, released on Sunday after her visit to Kyiv.

Pelosi, who represents the Democratic Party and holds the third-highest position in the US government hierarchy, met earlier in the day with a group of US lawmakers with Ukra-inian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to her, the delegation assured the Ukrainian side that “additional American support is already on the way.”

Congressmen are working to ensure that “President Biden’s request for significant funding is translated into a package of legislative initiatives,” Pelosi said in a statement. According to the speaker, her trip to Kyiv was to demonstrate that the United States “firmly supports Ukraine.”

Earlier this week, Biden submitted a request to Congress for an additional $33 billion to support Ukraine in the “security, economic, and humanitarian areas.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the request of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and the goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country. The United States and its allies responded by imposing large-scale sanctions against the Russian Federation and stepped up arms supplies to Kyiv.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov earlier warned that the militarization of Ukraine by the West directly threatens European and global security. As the diplomat noted, Moscow calls on the sponsors of the Kyiv regime to stop encouraging bloodshed and seriously think about the consequences of their activities.

Related