Conspiracy being hatched to ban PTI

ISLAMABAD (INP): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that a conspiracy was being hatched to ban PTI following the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case.

Addressing his party workers and supporters via a video link on Wednesday, Imran Khan accused the coalition government of hatching a conspiracy to pit his party against the army. “They have prepared a plan to crush the PTI and the election commission of Pakistan is also involved in the conspiracy,” he alleged.

Imran Khan maintained the coalition government’s move to divide the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fail. “All conspiracies against the PTI would fail as it is still the largest political party in the country”. Speaking about Gill’s arrest, Imran said that no action was taken against PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and others when they spoke against the army.

He also condemned the suspension of ARY News and the illegal arrest of channel’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf. “Suspension of ARY News is also part of that plan,” he said, adding that any channel or social media platform that supports PTI’s narrative would be taken down in the upcoming days. Imran also highlighted the rise in activities by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northern areas. Khan said that TTP was targeting and threatening PTI ministers. This seemed like another conspiracy to weaken the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that the days of the imported government are numbered and there was no need to be afraid as the power of masses is with us.

A meeting of the PTI leadership was held under the chairmanship of the former prime minister. During the meeting, Babar Awan, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed and other leaders participated through video link.

According to the sources, during the meeting, the arrest of Dr Shahbaz Gill and the current situation were reviewed, the strategy in the current situation was consulted, while matters related to approaching the court on the arrests of the leaders were also considered. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that the government has come down to fascism and undemocratic behavior is being adopted with the political workers, adding that the fascist behavior of the government will not be tolerated in any way because the power of the people is with us.

The PTI chairman further said that the days of imported government are numbered and the August 13 power show will be held in any way. Sources further added that the PTI has approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and the application has been prepared on behalf of Ali Nawaz Awan, whereas Faisal Chaudhry will lead the case.

