Constitution being violated to extend tenure of govt, says Zartaj Gul

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Zartaj Gul stated on Monday that constitutional violations were being made to extend the tenure of a government with only 17 seats.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Zartaj Gul said that the government had not spared the judiciary or journalists, and they have already portrayed political workers as terrorists.

She added that under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, the constitution, provinces, and political parties were not safe, and in the end, only the judiciary remained untouched.

She expressed regret that after the 26th constitutional amendment, the Supreme Court, judges, and all benches have been made controversial.

She questioned the state of the country under PML-N’s rule, saying that even lawyers were facing lawsuits for defending innocent people.

The PTI leader emphasised that political ideologies can vary, and politicians may cooperate with anyone.

She clarified that if Maulana Fazlur Rehman or any other political party joins them, it does not mean their ideology aligns with PTI’s. Political parties have different ideologies.

Zartaj Gul stated that regarding a grand alliance, the entire nation must unite to support PTI. Everyone must stand with Imran Khan, as PTI is the only party firmly standing at the moment, and all political parties should support the founder of PTI.

The former federal minister said that the constitution, Supreme Court, and judges were being undermined, and everything was being compromised to prolong the government of a party with only 17 seats. She claimed that on February 8th, their mandate was stolen.

She further said that PTI founder Imran Khan, in his letter to the Army Chief Asim Munir, did not request personal favors, but instead addressed violations of the constitution, law and human rights.