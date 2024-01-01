Constitutional amendment allows govt to encroach on judiciary: Barrister Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that the constitutional amendment has paved way for political interference in the judiciary.

He lambasted the passage of the unconstitutional amendment without representation of KP, terming it a significant question mark.

The constitutional benches will be no panacea for complicated matters, he regretted.

He stated that everyone was baffled at the passage of amendment without a complete parliament.

“The KP government condemns this amendment and will go for litigation against it”, Saif said.

He said the appointment of the CJP by the executive would hamper doling out of justice, adding that subjugating justice for political gains was a treacherous act.

He further said that those who voted against party policy would be singled out and held accountable.