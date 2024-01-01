Constitutional amendment delayed ‘indefinitely’, says Senator Siddiqui

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD : The coalition government on Monday, after failing to muster enough support to adopt a “controversial” constitutional amendment, decided to “delay” tabling the amendment before the National Assembly and Senate indefinitely.

Senior Nawaz League leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui confirmed the postponement of the proposed constitutional amendment, and told media that there was a possibility that the meeting of both the houses would be adjourned for an indefinite period; “it may take a week or 10 days for the amendment to come.”

“Heavens will not fall if there is no amendment,” he added.

He said that there seemed no obstacle to get constitutional amendment passed. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has sought time [to study the draft]. He acceded to many points and disagreed with some. It is everyone’s right to disagree with others, the Senator continued.

Senator Siddiqui said that the draft constitution is never made public. It is tabled before the house [for adoption] first.

He disagreed that government failed to get votes required to pass the amendment.