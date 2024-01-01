Constitutional bench disposes of contempt plea against Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The constitutional bench of Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of the contempt plea against Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The Additional Attorney General told the court that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was given the contempt notice by the federal ombudsman.

The contempt notice was issued when Justice Shah was a judge of Lahore High Court.

The Additional Attorney General briefed the court that the federal ombudsman has now withdrawn the notice and the miscellaneous petition.

In her remarks, Justice Musarrat Hilali said that it seems a high court had issued notices to another high court in this case.

Later, the constitutional bench disposed of the case.

Earlier, a six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan was dissolved during a hearing regarding the appointment of a judge to the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Justice Musarrat Hilali raised concerns about the participation of two members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan in the bench.

The bench ruled that a new bench would be constituted to hear the case.