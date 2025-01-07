Constitutional Bench to hear plea against Military Courts trial on January 7

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench has issued the cause list of the cases which will be herd from January 6 to 10.

7-member Constitutional Bench under the chair of Justice Aminuddin Khan is schedule to hear plea against Military Courts trial on January 7, 2025. Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hasan Azhar, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal will be part of the bench. The hearing on PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat’s petition against Election Commission of Pakistan will be held on January 7, 2025. Pleas against missing persons case will be heard on January 8.

The constitutional bench will hear PML-N MNA Hamza Shahbaz’s review application against the Deputy Speaker’s ruling on January 9, 2025.

The hearing of the case against the discretionary powers of the Chief Justices of the High Courts will be held on January 10 while petition seeking ban on student organizations will be held on January 10, 2025.