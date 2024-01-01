Constitutional Consensus Near as Pakistan Prepares for Crucial Senate Session

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: A breakthrough appears imminent as Pakistan’s political landscape is on the verge of finalizing a set of pivotal constitutional amendments. Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, chairing a special parliamentary committee, announced that consensus had been achieved on the long-debated constitutional package, which includes an extension to the Chief Justice’s term. This committee, formed last month, features representation from all major political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The amendments, which were publicly unveiled by the PPP on October 11, have garnered significant political support. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have already indicated their agreement. Despite these advancements, the PTI has withheld its proposals, pending approval from its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan.

Friday saw high-stakes meetings as the government prepared to present the amendments in the Senate. Shah emphasized that the bill, having been unanimously accepted by the committee, now awaited approval from the federal cabinet. The National Assembly and Senate sessions, originally scheduled for the morning, were pushed to 6 pm, allowing more time for final preparations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the consensus reached between the PPP, JUI-F, and PML-N is set to fulfill long-standing promises made in the Charter of Democracy. He expressed confidence that the package would pass, calling it the culmination of years of effort to strengthen Pakistan’s democratic institutions. Bilawal further urged an end to alleged harassment of opposition lawmakers, a claim that has caused friction in the negotiation process.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, particularly the PTI, have voiced concerns over alleged coercion tactics, including reports of lawmakers being offered bribes to support the amendments. PTI leaders have announced nationwide protests in response, decrying what they call a manipulation of the legislative process.

With the special committee’s draft reaching consensus, attention now turns to the Senate session. If the amendments are passed, they will mark a significant shift in Pakistan’s constitutional framework, setting the stage for future legal and political reforms.