Constitutional package in limbo

ISLAMABAD: Amid the government’s efforts to introduce a ‘constitutional package’ that reportedly gives it greater control over judicial procedures, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has taken centre stage, with both the ruling coalition and the opposition vying for his support in Parliament.

“We haven’t received the draft amendment bill yet […] How can we vote before analysing it?” JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said speaking to journalists outside Fazl’s residence. He said that the government delegation had been asked not to rush in tabling the bill. “We will participate in the [special parliamentary] committee’s meeting and present our stance,” he added.

Haideri stressed that the opposition parties should also review the amendment bill, saying they have sought “some time” before making a decision. After a slew of meetings with the ruling coalition and opposition, Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived at the Parliament House to attend the special parliamentary committee meeting. “Stay tuned,” the veteran politician responded to a journalist’s question in the parliament corridor.

Both sessions of the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate — originally scheduled for earlier in the day — have been delayed multiple times as both the government and the opposition were holding consultations. However, sources told media that the federal cabinet meeting — summoned for the approval of the draft amendment — has been postponed until today.

The government has been tight-lipped on the proposed amendments to the Constitution, but clarified that the package will not be a person-specific and would give the authorities ingress in the judicial procedure. The prospects of the said constitutional package come amid speculations revolving around extension in the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa — who is set to retire in October this year — after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought an early issuance of notification regarding the next top judge last month.

Its key points likely include the setting up of a constitutional court, a merger of the judicial and parliamentary commissions responsible for the selection of judges, as well as amendment to Article 63-A of the constitution of Pakistan, which deals with the issue of disqualification of members of parliament on grounds of defection. Aconsensus on increasing the retirement age of superior court judges has not yet been formalised, with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vowing to launch a countrywide protest if the age limit of Supreme Court and high court judges is revised.

Speaking to media, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that they have achieved the magic number in both upper and lower houses of parliament for the passage of the much-touted constitutional amendment. He said they have completed the numbers game for the constitutional amendment, also claiming the support of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl Rehman after “his reservations are removed”.

“Apart from Maulana Fazl and coalition parties, some other votes will be secured,” the federal minister said without divulging into details. “They are not legally or constitutionally bound to any party.” He hoped the ‘constitutional package’ would be adopted today, adding that its passage would improve the parliament’s environment.

In response to a question regarding the Supreme Court’s clarification on reserved seats verdict issued a day earlier, the defence czar said: “We will be successful despite the apex court’s statement favouring the opposition.” He castigated the July 12 reserved seats verdict, terming the apex court’s decision ‘an attempt’ to block the way for the constitutional amendment.

Giving details of the package, Asif said it includes the formation of constitutional court and an increase in the number of judges in superior courts. Today’s National Assembly (NA) session was initially slated for 11:30am but then changed to 4pm on a Special Parliamentary Committee’s request made to the NA speaker. However, the session was unable to start even at the revised time and now sources claimed that it will likely to be started at 8pm. Similarly, the Senate session slated for 4pm was rescheduled to 7pm, according to a notification from the Senate secretariat. — Agencies