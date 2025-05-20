Construction of commercial market in Sar-e Pol approved

SAR-E-PUL (BNA): In a recent meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee, officials approved a plan to construct a commercial market on municipal land in Sar-e Pul. The decision was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister’s office in a statement to BNA.

The meeting’s agenda also included a proposal for an electricity supply plan aimed at the Qarqin and Khamab districts of Jawzjan. After thorough discussions, the committee endorsed the commercial market project, which will feature 62 shops and is expected to be financed by a private sector investment of 52 million Afghanis.

The proposal will now be forwarded to the Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister for final approval. Additionally, the electricity supply plan has been entrusted to a designated committee for further examination, with findings to be reported back to the Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee.