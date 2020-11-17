Construction sector to experience “big boom”: Hafeez

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On November 17th, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Hafeez Shaikh gave media briefing on the economic situation of the country and governments policies.

During the press briefing Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, remarked that economy of the country had picked up as indicated by the performance of both external as well as internal economic sectors. He added that “Good news is coming about economy.” He was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz.

While divulging into the developments in Large Scale Manufacturing, advisor stated that the Large Scale Manufacturing had witnessed around 5 percent growth after a long time, with cement sales increasing up to 20 million tons while there had been considerable growth in products of automobiles and fertilizers. Hafeez Shaikh said that the exports from the country were increasing while the textile sector had received export orders up to December.

Furthermore, he also remarked that “the rupee has stabilized and in fact has enhanced its value while the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has risen up to $13 billion”. The advisor also revealed that, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 1340 billion revenues in four months, which is more than the actual target earmarked for the period.

Moreover, the advisor commented on the total refunds of the country, he stated that, the board issued refunds of Rs 128 billion during the four months against the refunds of Rs 50 billion during the same period of last year while the total refunds during the last fiscal year stood at Rs 248 billion. He remarked that “the government had reduced its expenditures while there were no borrowings from the SBP while no supplementary grant was issued”.

During his press briefing, the Advisor talked about the global pandemic and the Pakistan’s policies during the pandemic. The Advisor remarked that though the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the government’s achievements but it successfully managed to bring the economy out of crisis which was apparent from the fact that the whole world was praising Pakistan’s way of managing COVID-19.

In addition to this, Advisor also stated that the government inherited a huge current account deficit which was exceeding $20 billion and the current government brought down the deficit to $3 billion in first year and now even it had turned to surplus of over $792 million.

Hafeez remarked that, “This issue has been controlled completely now.”

While sharing his views on the domestic economic situation, Hafeez commented that, as contrary to the past, the governments income was more than its expenditures due to which it was not borrowing from the central bank.

Regarding the performance on PTI government, the advisor Hafeez Shaikh remarked that, the PTI government had to pay Rs 5000 billion as interest on the loans taken by the previous governments. He further explained that during four months of current fiscal year, the government’s debt did not increase and remained at the level of Rs 36.4 trillion which was same by end of June 2020. He emphasized that, “This is clear proof of maintaining fiscal discipline by the government.” He added that the SBP reserves were also touching $13 billion mark that was encouraging sign. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had refunded a record Rs 128 billion during first four months of current fiscal year which was a 100 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year. Similarly, he said during last fiscal year the FBR had cleared the refunds of Rs 248 billion, he said.

Hafeez Shaikh mentioned that the basic purpose of all the government’s endeavors is to increase economic activity was to increase job creation and provide maximum relief to the common people. While talking about the construction sector he mentioned that he was witnessing “a big boom” that had helped triggering the economic activities in the country. Under PSDP, he said allocation had been increased and new projects were being initiated specially in the far flung areas.

During recent months, the profitability of business companies was also increasing as the profitability of top 100 companies had increased by 36% while that of banking sector by 56%, advisor stated.

He further remarked that, “Our stock market is proving to be one of the world’s most attractive one as the world investors are observing that the investment in PSX will be fruitful due to the increased economic activity in Pakistan.”

While sharing his views on the inflation in the country, Hafeez stated that the government was also trying to control the prices of the commodities especially that of wheat and sugar.

In his press brief he mentioned that, the government had to import wheat to meet the shortage in the country and now the stock situation was completely under control as there was no shortage of any grain at this time. The government was also providing the wheat to the flour mills at less price of at Rs 1475 per 40 kg, he added. He also credited the efforts of government for declining the wheat prices.