Consultation over next army chief will begin in November, says Khawaja Asif

LONDON (NNI): Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said that the appointment of the army chief will be in accordance with the constitution and the law, adding that the consultation on the appointment of the army chief will begin in November.

Khawaja Asif said that PML-N head Nawaz Sharif would return soon, adding that the former prime minister has to Pakistan and the justice should be done to him.

Asif was speaking at Nawaz Sharif’s London residence where he arrived accompanying Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Asif has also said that the defense ministry and the GHQ will consult on the appointment of the next COAS by October end and after that the decision will be made.

Asif said that the appointment of the next COAS was a routine matter and it is the first time in history that Imran Khan is raising a ‘hue and cry’ over the issue.

He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan wants institutions to intervene.

Imran Khan has proposed to postpone the appointment until after the general election and grant an extension [to Gen Bajwa], said the defense minister.