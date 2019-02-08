Consultations held on changes to electoral law

KABUL (Pajhwok): Political leaders and presidential wannabes discussed amendment to the electoral laws at a meeting here on Friday.

The consultative meeting at the Presidential Palace was attended by some candidates, political party heads and their representatives.

President Ashraf Ghani’s office said changes to parts of the electoral law and abolition of some sections were debated at the consultative session.

At the outset of the meeting, Ghani welcomed the participants and underlined the need for consensus on amending the law, a statement from the Palace said.

Draft amendments had been prepared for the purpose and the changes would be made in line with views of stakeholders, the president said.

At the meeting chaired by Vice-President Sarwar Danish, the participants floated their proposals, viewpoints and perspectives on amending the law.

The draft amendment was not an initiative of the government alone, Danish told the participants. He said the draft was based on consultations at more than 20 sittings on the subject.

A technical committee composed of representatives of presidential hopefuls, political parties and relevant civil society groups would finalise the draft in a couple of days, the attendees agreed.

However, some political outfits and presidential candidates called the proposed draft incomplete. In a separate statement, they voiced concerns at the suggestions about the independence of the poll panels.

