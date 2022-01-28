Consultations on Iran nuclear deal delayed

BRUSSELS (TASS): The eighth round of consultations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in Vienna has been suspended until early next week, the delegations will return to their capitals. This is stated in a statement released on Friday by the EU Foreign Service.

“The eighth round of negotiations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna has been suspended. Participants will return to their capitals for consultations with their governments. Negotiations will resume next week,” the document says.

“The meeting participants will continue discussions about the possibility of the US returning to the JCPOA and how to achieve full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties,” the document says.