MOSCOW (TASS): The study of the received materials confirms the fact that more than 140 containers with ectoparasites of bats were transferred from the biological laboratory in Kharkov abroad. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the radiation, chemical and biological (RCB) protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kirillov.

“Analysis of the received materials confirms the fact that more than 140 containers with ectoparasites of bats – fleas and ticks – were transferred abroad from the biological laboratory in Kharkiv,” Kirillov said, noting that the Penta-gon is also interested in ve-ctor insects that can spread dangerous infectious diseases. One of the documents received by the Russian Armed Forces confirms that all high-risk studies in Ukrainian biological laboratories were carried out under the guidance of specialists from the United States, Kirillov said.

“One of the documents confirms that all serious studies of increased danger are carried out under the direct supervision of specialists from the United States,” Kirillov said.

According to him, this was evidenced by the analyzed materials on the UP-8 project, which is aimed at studying the Crimean-Co-ngo hemorrhagic fever vi-rus and hantaviruses in Uk-raine. “[The materials] cl-early refute the US public assertion that only Ukrai-nian scientists work in the Pentagon’s biolaboratories in Ukraine without the intervention of American biologists,” Kirillov said.

At the same time, the US, the head of the RKhBZ troops emphasized, treated Ukrainian specialists with disdain. “Attention is dra-wn to the extremely modest, by American standards, wages. This indicates a low assessment of the professionalism of Ukrainian specialists and neglect of them by American colleagues,” he explained.

Kirillov noted that the payroll statement confirms the fact that the US Depar-tment of Defense Office pa-id money for participating in research directly, without involving intermediaries.

The materials studied by the RF Armed Forces contain proposals for expanding the US military biological program on the territory of Ukraine, Kirillov said.

According to the head of the RKhBZ troops, in particular, evidence was found of the continuation of the completed biological projects UP-2, UP-9, UP-10, aimed at studying the pathogens of anthrax and African swine fever.

Documents available to the Russian Armed Forces confirm numerous cases of transfer of biological samples of Ukrainian citizens abroad. The R-781 project of the United States, which was developed in the laboratories of Ukraine, studied bats as agents of biological weapons, the head of the RCB troops said.

“The R-781 project is interesting, where bats are considered as carriers of potential agents of biological weapons. Among the priorities are the study of bacterial and viral patho-gens that can be transmitted from bats to humans: the causative agents of plague, leptospirosis, brucellosis, as well as coronaviruses an-d filoviruses,” – said Kiril-lov. The US has already managed to transport most of the documentation and biomaterials from biolaboratories in Kyiv, Kharkov and Odessa to Lviv and Poland, Kirillov said.

“According to available information, the Americans have already managed to evacuate most of the documentation from the laboratories in Kyiv, Kharkov and Odessa, including databases, biomaterials and equipment, to the Lviv Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene and to the American consulate in the city of Lvov. collections to the territory of Poland,” he said. Nuland’s statement indirectly confirmed the implementation of the Pentagon’s military biological program in Ukraine, said Kirillov.

