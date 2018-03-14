Contempt case: Apex court postpones Tallal Chaudry’s indictment for a day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delayed the indictment of State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry’s for a day in contempt case.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heading the three member bench had decided on March 8 to indict the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader in contempt case.

The court has summoned Chaudry in person for today’s hearing. While appearing before the court, Chaudry Tallal pleaded the bench to hear his request before framing charges.

Justice Ejaz remarked that he can plead his case later as charges will be framed today because we don’t want to waste time.

Chaudry’s counsel Kamran Murtaza argued that there are precedents of several court judgments when the bench has shown leniency in such cases.

However, the hearing was adjourned for a day after Chaudry’s counsel informed the bench that he has to attend a funeral today.

The court provided Chaudry with a copy of the charge-sheet and will frame the charges tomorrow.

Earlier on February 24, the minister had requested the court to withdraw the case and added that scandalizing the court or doing anything that tends to bring the court into ‘hatred, ridicule or contempt’ is not even the last thing on the respondent’s mind.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry on account of “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

Advertisements