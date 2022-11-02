Contempt case: SC seeks explanation from Imran

ISLAMABAD (INP): Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the party’s first long march, during the hearing of a contempt of court case against him. The federal government filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chairman in the Supreme Court over his long march to the federal capital.

In its petition, the government said, “Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad”, which it claimed was a violation of a court order. It urged the apex court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins. A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing the case, while SC Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon appeared in the court.

Bhoon informed the court that he is representing PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, who had been served notices. At this, CJP Bandial said that the court didn’t serve any notices but only sought replies from the two lawyers. He said that the court will hear the arguments by the government’s lawyer and the replies will be examined later.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman maintained that Imran Khan has sought time for a detailed response. “Khan had given a surety but he has expressed unawareness towards any assurance or the judicial orders,” he said. At this, CJP Bandial inquired about the difference of time between the first and second order of the court on May 25.

After the response by additional attorney general, the CJP remarked that the time between the two orders was for taking directives. The court wasn’t informed about from whom the directives were taken, he added. At this, Rehman told the court that as per Faisal Chaudhry, the directives were taken from Asad Umar as he couldn’t speak to Khan.

